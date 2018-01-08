Jackson school officials explore turf option for football field

Southeast Missourian

The Jackson High School football field could be converted to artificial turf as soon as 2019, but it is still in the research stage. District superintendent John Link says the move is part of a facilities master plan, and will free up land near the high school for expected growth. Artificial turf on the game field would allow practice without the need to repair sod before a game. The junior varsity and varsity teams at the high school use the practice field as does the junior high football team and the marching band. Link said the school has contracted with its current architects, Incite Design Studios LLC of Kansas City, Missouri, and their turf specialists will put together a plan with an estimated cost and timeline.