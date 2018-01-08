Loretta Schneider has passed away leaving a legacy in Cape Girardeau

Longtime public servant and councilwoman for the City of Cape Girardeau, Dr. Loretta Schneider has passed away. In 1981 she was elected as the first woman to serve on the Council. She was re-elected to the Council in 2005 through 2016 and was Mayor Pro Tem from 2010 to 2012. She was one of the longest-serving council members under the City Charter. Schneider was an advocate for youth sports and programs for seniors with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation and served on the Parks Development Foundation from 2012 to 2016.