Poplar Bluff Police Dept used a license plate reader to arrest three people and recover illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and 3 firearms

On Saturday the 6th the Poplar Bluff Police Dept used a license plate reader purchased with a grant from the Missouri Police Chiefs Association to arrest three people and recover illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and 3 firearms. At around 9:30 pm Officer Billie Duckett, received a stolen vehicle alert. He conducted a traffic stop of that vehicle on the McDonald’s parking lot with 3 occupants inside. A records check of the three revealed active warrants for 22-year old Oliver James Issac and 34-year old Lashawna Deanne Phillips – both of Poplar Bluff. During a search of the vehicle, officers located 2 suspected bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and three handguns, one of which was stolen and a second which had the serial numbers removed. All three were placed under arrest, processed and taken to the Butler County Justice Center on the following charges; Oliver James Issac -Possession of Amphetamines, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Butler County Dangerous Drugs warrant and a Wayne County Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle warrant. Lashawna Phillips was charged with being a Felon in Possession of a stolen firearm, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Peace Disturbance. Another passenger 17-year old Bradley Joseph Carter, of Doniphan was charged with Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.