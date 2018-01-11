Cape man pleads guilty to murder in front-porch shooting death

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man standing on a front porch with a child in 2016 after prosecutors amended the charge to second-degree murder. 20-year old Tavious Tipler changed his plea in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court on Jan. 2. He originally had been charged with first-degree murder in the March 31, 2016, shooting death of Airious Darling, who was shot in the face. But in a signed statement to the court last week, Tipler admitted to shooting Darling. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors would recommend a 25-year prison sentence on the second-degree murder charge with sentencing for a previous probation violation to run concurrently. Judge Michael Gardner set sentencing for 10:30 a.m. March 9 in circuit court in Jackson.