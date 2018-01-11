MISSOURI SENATOR CALLS FOR CHURCHES TO BE PERMANENTLY ELIGIBLE FOR FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE

Senator Roy Blunt is author of the bill to make that the case. He introduced it last September. Blunt spoke on the U.S. Senate floor last week to praise FEMA’s decision to allow houses of worship to receive federal aid. The Missouri Republican points out the aftermath of the huge tornado which hit Joplin nearly seven years ago. Twenty-eight churches were damaged or destroyed and, unlike other non-profit organizations, they weren’t eligible for federal aid. Blunt says FEMA has taken an important step – and he thinks it’s equally important the policy be made into permanent law. Blunt calls churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship critical institutions within communities which feed people in need and provide comfort and shelter during disasters.