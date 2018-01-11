Scott City officials seek change of venue in employment discrimination case

Southeast Missourian

Scott City officials, citing pretrial publicity, want a change of venue in an employment discrimination case filed by the city’s former parks director. Cape Girardeau attorney Al Spradling III filed a motion Monday in Scott County Circuit Court on behalf of the city citing “extensive prelitigation publicity” on the part of the news media concerning the lawsuit. Spradling requested in the motion the case be moved out of the 33rd judicial circuit, which encompasses Scott and Mississippi counties, to “an appropriate circuit where there is little, if no, pretrial publicity concerning this case.” Former parks director Phyllis Spinks filed the lawsuit last month against former mayor Ron Cummins and the city. The suit alleges Cummins and the city engaged in gender, age and disability discrimination when Spinks was terminated from her job Nov. 30, 2016. The lawsuit seeks a judgment of more than $25,000 against each defendant for emotional stress and the same sum for lost wages and benefits, as well as punitive damages.