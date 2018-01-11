SIKESTON HAS STARTED A WORKFORCE MENTORING PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN BUSINESSES, EDUCATORS AND CAREER DEVELOPERS

It’s called Bridges – and it has about 60 employers in Scott County supporting the effort. Bridges builds a work readiness system, helping close the skill gap for potential workers. It offers job profiling, work assessment and a career curriculum to be used by students in high high and high school. Students in the Sikeston R-6 School District can get career direction starting as early as the 7th grade. The city’s economic development corporation is working with the Sikeston Regional Chamber of Commerce will work together to improve the workforce capabilities in the region. Partnerships will be developed to help students, the unemployed and under-employed and military personnel returning to the workforce