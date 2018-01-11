THE MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION IS EXAMING THE EFFECT OF THE NEW FEDERAL TAX CUT ON REVENUE FOR STATE UTILITIES

The formal study had been requested by PSC staff last month. The thought it, reductions in federal tax obligations may mean that utilities would be over-compensated through existing rates. PSC staff has also asked the commission to direct Missouri’s electric corporations, natural gas providers and Missouri-American Water Company to answer several questions. The utilities have been given until the end of this month to do that. The PSC staff is going to file a report summarizing all the input and recommending future steps to take by February 15th. The state is working toward a quit response plan to ensure that those public utility rates are just and reasonable for consumers. Anyone can submit comments or documents on the matter as long as they meet the deadlines.