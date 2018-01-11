THE SIKESTON DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP WITH A SUSPECTED HIT-AND-RUN CASE

The DPS reports it got a call about a disoriented woman in a parking lot last Friday evening. The woman’s name hasn’t been released. Officers found her and she was taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center . A search of the area turned up her broken down vehicle on the side of Highway Z-Z, just east of the intersection with Highway B-B, on Sikeston ’s north side. That’s about a mile from where she was found. The DPS is asking the public’s help as it tries to find the driver in what looks like a hit-and-run case. There were several vehicles in the area at the time, so it’s possible there was a witness. The woman is still hospitalized. At last check, she was in serious, but stable, condition.