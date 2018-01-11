Thursday, January 11th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Robert Wooten, 40, a career criminal, whose unique tattoo has cops looking for him regarding several crimes.

What’s the unique tat that Wooten is sporting?

He tattooed his social security number on his forehead.

He’s being sought after for a variety of crimes in the Houston area.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Adam J. Hettig, 32, a parolee, who was linked to a Subway restaurant robbery, because he was wearing his ankle monitor when he did it.

Employees said the knife wielding robber was a white male with blue eyes, and more

than 6 feet tall.

Detectives learned that the ankle monitor for Hettig showed he was at the Subway at about that time.

Hettig is a white male, 6’7, 265 pounds with blue eyes.

He was arrested at his home without incident, and admitted to the crime.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Linda Jean Fahn, 69, who fired two rounds at her husband, while he was on the toilet, to make him listen to her.

Police received a call domestic violence call and met the husband near his Goodyear, AZ home.

He told police he was on the toilet when his wife of 32 years barged in and fired two shots

above his head.

She allegedly said to police, “I shot two bullets at the wall above his head to make him listen to me.”

She went on to say, “He would have to be ten feet tall to be hit by the bullets.”

However, police estimated that the shots were fired about seven inches above the man’s head

as he was slouched on the toilet. The wife was taken off to jail and charged

with aggravated assault.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Jamie Lee Curtis, 27, (no, not the actress), who was arrested for swiping a pickup in Pennsylvania and crashing it into a rock.

Curtis (not the actress) fled on foot from troopers after crashing the stolen pickup truck.

Police said they were able to trace his footprints in the snow to a home.

Police said the homeowner allowed Curtis (once again… not the actress) inside to use the telephone.

When police arrived, he allegedly tried to flee again, but was taken into custody outside the home.

Curtis, who already had a warrant for another arrest was Curtis was arraigned on charges of criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, flight to avoid apprehension, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude police, disorderly conduct, loitering and prowling at night, public drunkenness and 15 traffic violations.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, couldn’t be reached for a comment.