CAPE GIRARDEAU CITY LEADERS SAY REDEVELOPMENT OF 2 BUILDINGS COULD LEAD TO BIGGER THINGS

A development company would rehabilitate the 2 dilapidated buildings in the 600 block of Good Hope, in Cape’s downtown area. With the SEMO River Campus to the east and this proposed redevelopment to the west, it’s hoped the work will lead to future development there. There is a 51-thousand dollar tax lien on one of the properties, but, if Alliant Development completes its project in the next 4 years, the tax lien will be waived. Alliant is hoping to access some grant money, because both buildings are listed with the National Register of Historic Places. Docments make it appear the buildings were erected about 137 years ago. Their location in a prominent part of downtown Cape increases the potential for the area.