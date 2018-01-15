Monday, January 15th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

An unidentified Russian man, who rammed an armored personnel carrier into a shop window before climbing through the rubble to steal a bottle of wine.

The man had swiped the vehicle from a privately-run motorsport training ground nearby.

He drove it through a forest and into a small town just south of the Arctic circle.

The man, whom witnesses described as being drunk, proceeded to slam the tank into the window of a convenience store

after flattening a car parked in front.

He exiting the vehicle through its hatch, briefly inspecting the damage, and entering the shop through the broken window.

He exited the store with a bottle of wine. Police caught up with the man, who did not resist arrest.

For the record, the shop was not licensed to sell alcohol that early in the morning.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Father-of-the-Year candidate, Christopher O’Neal Eakes, 41, who stole his stepdaughter’s puppy and sold it for drugs.

Eakes, allegedly stole the 8-week-old Yorkie puppy and traded it for methamphetamine.

He was charged with larceny of a dog and jailed under a $2,500 secured bond.

The dog, detectives said, was sold to another family.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Babysitter-of-the-Year candidate Yajaira Tirado, 26, who was arrested after she left two young children home alone with a shotgun and ammunition within arm’s reach.

Deputies said a 3-year-old girl called 911 for help.

The dispatcher said she kept the girl on the phone until deputies arrived.

The deputy said a 1-year-old boy was in a playpen and both children were in soiled diapers.

They also said one dog was running loose in the home and two others were caged in the kitchen.

The deputy noted the home was unkempt with dog feces on the floor and barely any food in the kitchen.

A neighbor said Tirado left in a golf cart around 7:30 a.m.

She insisted she had left the child alone for only five minutes, but then told the deputy she asked a neighbor to watch the children and had checked on them at 8:50 a.m.

She also told police she knew there was an unsecured firearm in the trailer, but she thought the weapon was broken.

She was arrested on two counts of child neglect and the children were picked up by a family member.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Amber Llorens, 44, who is facing a disorderly conduct rap after allegedly pummeling her husband with … Domino’s Pizza.

Police say that Llorens, a mother of four who works as an aesthetician, quarreled with her husband after picking up the pie and returning to their Land Rover.

While inside the SUV, Llorens began winging pizza slices at her spouse, cops say.

A subsequent police investigation discovered several slices on the floor of the vehicle.

Llorens, seen above, is next due in court next month on the misdemeanor count.