The Illinois State Police is investigating a single vehicle fatality crash in Pulaski County Saturday afternoon. Preliminary investigation revealed that 60-year old Larry Nicholson of Tamms was traveling west on Normandy Road in a pickup around 420 pm when he apparently ran off the left side of the roadway, traveled about a half of a mile and struck a tree. Finally stopping in a wooded area. Nicholson was not wearing seat belt. He was pronounced dead on scene by the Pulaski County Coroner. The investigation into the crash continues.