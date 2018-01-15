The Poplar Bluff Police Department is searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous. Jermain Efren Johnson is a suspect in an armed robbery committed at a home in Poplar Bluff on January 13th (2018). Police have confirmed that Johnson placed a small handgun against the victim’s forehead and demanded money. He left with the victim’s cell phone in a white passenger car. If you have information on where Johnson may be you should contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department. Again Johnson should be considered Armed and Dangerous.