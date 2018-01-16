SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY HOLDS ITS ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JUNIOR CELEBRATION DINNER TOMORROW NIGHT…

The annual celebration will be held at the Show-Me Center starting at 6:00 p-m. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Freeman A. Hrakowski, the president of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County for the last 25 years. The theme for the dinner is “M-L-K-50: Where do we go from here?” Dr. Hrabowski is an advocate for educational success in science and technology for African Americans and others. He is a published author and has been a strong advocate for his position for several decades. Doors open at 5:00 p-m, with the dinner at 6. Tickets are 20 dollars each and free individual student tickets will be available for pick up at the information kiosk at the University Center as long as supplies last.