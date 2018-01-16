Tuesday, January 16th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Olivia Sari and boyfriend, named Nicholas Larrison, both 21, who are facing animal cruelty charges after they put their cat in a piece of checked luggage on a flight from Pennsylvania to Florida.

Planes have a special heated, pressurized hold for pets, but not in the cargo hold where luggage goes.

Luckily the cat was detected by TSA screeners before the plane departed Erie, PA for Tampa, FL.

The six-month old female cat was packed alongside clothing and was “without food, water or air,” according to court citations.

The animal was turned over to the local Humane Society upon its discovery.

Sari and Larrison were each cited for transporting animals in a cruel manner.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

A 73-year-old Frenchman, who alerted police to his drunkenness by driving around a roundabout 17 times without getting off.

Police say the man drank excessive amounts of alcohol and then drove 17 times round a traffic circle in Brittany, France.

He said he had not heard the sirens when police finally brought him to a halt.

Apparently this is not the first time the Frenchman has had an offense of this sort, so his driver’s license was confiscated.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A Bay-Area driver, who was arrested after he used a “Chuckie” doll as his companion in the carpool lane.

California Highway Patrol officers say the evil doll from the “Child’s Play” horror movie series was buckled into the front passenger seat of his car.

The unnamed driver passed 25 to 30 cars before being spotted.

Are you wondering why a Chuckie doll?

The dolls are popular in the Bay area because of Jon Gruden, who has returned as head coach of the Oakland Raiders.

He has often been compared to Chucky because of his scowl, and fans have enthusiastically embraced the comparison.

BTW, the driver was cited and faces a fine of up to $500.

CHPD says a driver must have at least two passengers to drive in the carpool lane.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Guam’s governor, Eddie Calvo, who was duped by a pair of Russian comedians pretending to be officials from the Ukraine.

Comedians Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov posted a YouTube video last week with a phone call recording with Gov. Calvo, in which the pranksters asked him about the threat of North Korea’s missiles.

The pranksters told Calvo the missiles they sold to North Korea were defective, and assured Calvo none of the missiles would be able to reach Guam.

Guam government spokeswoman Jenna Blas said Calvo caught wind of something not being right partway through the interview, but that he completed the call in a professional manner.

She said the email included verifiable information, which led officials to proceed with the phone call.

Afterward, Homeland Security Advisor George Charfauros told Guam authorities to vet all information from the initial email and the phone call.

The administration decided not to take further action.