A COBDEN WOMAN IS GOING TO PRISON FOR SELLING DRUGS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS..

The 38 year old woman was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. When she gets out, Marin F. Amesquita will be on mandatory supervised release for 3 years. Amesquita was arrested last October after a long investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Southern Illinios Drug Task Force. Her conviction also violates her parole on another conviction – and she was sentenced to 3 years for that, the term to be served concurrently. Amesquita had been arrested in march 2016 by Cobden police and charged with unlawful restrain. All of those charges – old and new – are felonies.