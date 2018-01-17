Wednesday, January 17th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Three guys in New Zealand, who robbed a store but didn’t have a getaway car, so they started knocking on people’s doors asking for a ride.

The trio stole cash and cigarettes from a store in New Zealand, then fled on foot.

Then about five minutes down the road, they knocked on someone’s door asking for a ride.

The bizarre thing—they were still wearing the masks they wore during the robbery.

Police managed to catch two of the three, but are asking help with the lone suspect.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Ryan Carney Williams, who tried to get around British Airways baggage fees by wearing all his clothes at once, then got denied a boarding pass.

Williams, was held at Keflavik Airport in Iceland after he attempted to board the plane wearing the extra clothes in an apparent effort to dodge an excess baggage charge.

He was denied entry to the plane and later arrested for causing a disruption.

To make matters worse for Williams, he was also banned from boarding another airline’s plane the following day, after the airline heard about his previous behavior.

He was offered a refund for his ticket.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Atwater, California Mayor Jim Price, who is facing charges after he was caught shooting squirrels from his truck, right next to his town’s airport.

James Allen was parked in his car just outside Castle airport and was reading a book, when he heard the shot. He looked to see a man , later identified as Mayor Price, shooting in his direction.

Allen said one bullet was too close for comfort.

So he called police, who arrived, surround the truck and learned the shooter was the mayor, who was shooting at squirrels to keep them off the airport.

The problem is, Mayor Price doesn’t have a permit to shoot wildlife or to fire a gun on airport property.

The mayor was cited for both violations on scene and his rifle was taken away and he was ordered to give up his concealed carry permit.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A group of 20 people, who were involved in a brawl over a missing cell phone… that was in the restaurant’s lost-and-found the entire time.

Police say the group of people were at a pizza place in Newark, California and one of them couldn’t find their phone.

Someone from one group accused someone from another group of patrons of theft and a massive brawl broke out.

Police arrived to break up the fight and no arrests have been made to date.

Police also say pepper spray was deployed at one point in the brawl.

Employees told the person who lost their phone that it was in their lost-and-found all the time.

One restaurant customer said, “It makes me sick that my kids had to see that and all the kids that were scared crying.”