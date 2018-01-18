Chronic wasting disease found in 2 Southeast Missouri deer

Southeast Missourian

Two deer in southern Ste. Genevieve County recently were discovered to be positive carriers of chronic wasting disease, a neurological disease that causes degeneration of brain tissue. The Missouri Department of Conservation has reported CWD-positive results for 15 free-ranging deer out of nearly 18,400 test results this season. The Ste. Genevieve County cases mark the southernmost reports of CWD-infected deer in the state. Wildlife regional supervisor for the MDC Matt Bowyer said the prion disease is fatal and will kill any deer it infects. No known cure or vaccine for the disease exists.