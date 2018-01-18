Missouri driver dies after sliding into train’s path

(AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man died when his car slid into a train’s path in a snow-related accident in southwest Missouri.

Eighty-six-year-old Bob Bishop, of Greenfield, died Tuesday in the accident in Dade County.

The patrol says Bishop’s pickup slid on a snow-covered road and was hit by the train on a county road near Everton.

The train was using its horn to signal its approach but the crossing was marked only by a sign.