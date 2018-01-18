Missouri unemployment edges up slightly

(AP) — Missouri’s unemployment rate has edged up slightly.

Data released Wednesday by the state Department of Economic Development show the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate went up to 3.5 percent in December. It was 3.4 percent in November.

The unemployment rate was at 4.4 percent a year ago in December 2016, a little less than 1 percent higher.

Employment in December dropped by about 18,000 jobs while the seasonally adjusted civilian labor force also lost about 16,000 people. The labor force counts people with jobs and those who are on unemployment but looking for work.