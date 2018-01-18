The Sikeston DPS believe they have the man who robbed the burger king on east Malone on Wednesday night at 10:46. Witnesses told the DPS a black male entered the restaurant through the lobby, displayed a black handgun and forced the assistant manager to open the safe. He is described as approximately 6’5” with a thin build. He left the restaurant walking southeast towards Maple and Greer Street. Sergeant Jon Broom says officers searched the area and located evidence associated with the armed robbery. As of Thursday morning an arrest was made but the name of the suspect is not being released until formal charges can be filed. This case is still under investigation. If you have any information contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 all tips will remain confidential. No one was injured during the robbery.