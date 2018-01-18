Thursday, January 18th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency, which is taking even more flack after last Saturday’s false alarm inbound missile warning, because of a photo that surfaced showing a password written on a Post-it-note.

The photo from last July shows the agency’s operations officer posing in front of a battery of screens.

However, attached to one of those screens is a password clearly written on a Post-it note.

An agency spokesman confirmed that the password is authentic, and had been used for an “internal application” that he believed was no longer being used.

While these computers are unrelated to the system that sent the false missile alert, the photo raises questions about information security at the agency.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

An unidentified 35-year-old man in New Jersey, who got a DWI after he chugged his cat’s over-the-counter mood enhancement medicine.

Police say they pulled over the man for swerving.

They say the driver was slurring his speech and making strange hand movements.

Convinced he was on either drugs or drunk they questioned the man further.

That’s when they spotted a bottle in his hand.

The man had taken his cat’s over-the-counter mood enhancement medicine, something called “Catnip Cocktail.”

The driver was arrested on huffing, DWI, and reckless driving-related charges.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A man in New Jersey, who learned if you’re drunk and need to sleep it off, don’t do it inside your car in the Holland Tunnel.

The man caused a traffic jam, so police went to investigate and found the man asleep at the wheel of a 2003 Ford Explorer.

The keys were in the ignition, the motor was running and the car was in gear.

The driver had the smell of alcohol on his breath, and there was an open bottle of wine on the floor on the passenger’s side of the car.

The motorist was arrested, and his car was impounded.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Teens who are ingesting laundry detergent as part of the so-called Tide Pod Challenge.

The challenge became a social media phenomenon over the past month and has inspired countless memes and tweets about snacking on the colorful detergent capsules.

9 cases have been reported to poison control during the first 15 days of 2018 alone.

Tide Pods, and other single-load laundry pouches, are potentially toxic because they often contain ethanol, hydrogen peroxide and long-chain polymers, which can burn the mouth, digestive system, and stomach.

–