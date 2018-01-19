Oran and other elections set ups

In Oran, Mayor Gary Senciboy is unopposed for re-election.

Collector Marci Roslen faces a challenge from Donna Dinges. Ward 2 Alderman Gil Roslen is challenged by Laura Sternberg. In Ward 3, Alderman Richard Randolph is opposed by Karen Diebold.

Ward 1 Alderman Ronnie Diebold Sr. is running unopposed.

In Ward 4, Kevin Williams is the sole council candidate. Incumbent Neal Seyer is not seeking re-election, said city clerk Tom Urhahn.

No information was available Wednesday regarding candidates for the Scott City School Board as the district’s campus remained closed in the aftermath of a snowstorm earlier this week.