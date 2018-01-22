Kennett firefighter injured

A Kennett firefighter is now resting at home after suffering a fractured ankle Saturday while battling a blaze. Firefighters responded to a call to Madison Street around 11:40 a.m. Saturday where duplex was well involved and the fire had spread to nearby vehicles. The house belonged to Kennett Police Department Corporal David Bailey. No one was home at the time of the fire but two animals were rescued. The family lost everything. The department is hosting a benefit barbecue at 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Jaycees building on 5th Street near the airport to help the family. Whole sides of ribs are being sold for $20 while pork steaks are being sold for $10. To place an order, you can call the police department at 573-888-4622, Sgt. Mark Dennis at 573-344-3809, Crystal Dennis at 573-888-7992 or Jeremy Yates at 573-344-8358.