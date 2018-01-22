McCaskill among few Democrats voting to keep government open

(AP) — U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri was among a handful of Democrats in the Senate who voted to support a GOP measure that would have kept the government open through Feb. 16.

McCaskill was one of five Democrats who voted “yes” Friday night to keep the government open. McCaskill said in a statement after the vote that “it’s embarrassing how badly this place is being run.” She says her focus now is ensuring military service members and veterans are taken care of during any funding lapse.

McCaskill is seeking re-election this year in a Republican state that went for President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. The Missouri race could be crucial in control of the U.S. Senate, where the GOP has a slim majority of 51 Senate seats.