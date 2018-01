Saint Francis Healthcare System names Prather new CFO

Southeast Missourian

Saint Francis Healthcare System announced the promotion of David Prather, CPA, to chief financial officer and vice president of finance. Prather joined Saint Francis in 1995, having previously worked for firms Eck & Braeckel and Baird, Kurtz & Dobson. Prather’s new role will include overseeing Saint Francis Healthcare System’s overall financial plans and policies and directing its accounting practices. His responsibilities will include direct investments, budgeting, audit, tax, accounting and real estate.