Sikeston man facing multiple child porn charges

A Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges of promoting and possessing child pornography. 55-year old Roger L. Webb, is charged through Scott County with first degree promoting child pornography and six counts of felony possession of child pornography. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control posted that Webb’s arrest on Wednesday was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit with assistance from the Sikeston DPS. On Wednesday a search warrant was served at Webb’s residence on West Murray Lane in Sikeston. Investigators located child pornography and computer equipment used to commit the crimes. Webb was arrested and transported to the Scott County Jail, where he remained as of Friday. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety and ordered to have no contact with minors.