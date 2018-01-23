AN ART AND EDUCATION INSTRUCTOR AT SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED

Her co-workers say the honor for Carol Horst is well-deserved. She has been selected as the Missouri Art Education Association Higher Education Art Educator of the Year. She will be recognized at an awards ceremony in Branson April 6th. Horst is currently the head of art education at SEMO and the coordinator of the university’s Art Academy, Art Reach and High School Art Exhibit. Horst basically prepares students at Southeast who are wanting to become art teachers. The Association awards recognize excellence and the contributions of individuals and organizations who have contributed significantly to art education in the state of Missouri.