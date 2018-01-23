Greitens rolls out state budget proposal

Governor Greitens’ proposed state budget that begins in July includes a reduction of about 70-million dollars to Missouri’s colleges and universities, compared to the current fiscal year’s budget. Under the governor’s budget outline, Missouri’s K through 12 public schools would get a record 6.1-billion dollars.

Kirkwood Democratic State Rep. Deb Lavender, a member of the House budget committee, tells Missourinet higher education has been taking a big hit.

The governor’s 28.7-billion dollar budget is a 200-million dollar increase compared to the current budget.