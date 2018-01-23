New voter ID cards coming in Cape County

New voter identification cards will be mailed out in the next few days. The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s office says in a news release that they will accompany a voter information guide with updated information about Missouri’s new photo identification requirement, which began June 1. To vote in an election after June 1, you must show a non-expired, government-issued photo ID. Registered voters in Cape Girardeau County who do not receive a new ID card and voter guide by the first week in February should contact the county clerk’s office at (573) 243-3547.