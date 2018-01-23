PUBLIC COMMENTS ARE POSTED ONLINE ABOUT THE FUTURE OF THREE STATE PARKS…

The properties haven’t been developed yet, but the state has been taking suggestions. We’re talking about Ozark Mountain StatePark in Taney County, Bryant Creek State Park in Douglas County and Jay Nixon State Park in Reynolds County. You can see what other people are saying by going to mo-state-parks-dot-com. Public meetings were held, then comments were taken and everyone had a chance to complete an online survey between December 4th and January 6th. When you go to that website you can also see additional details about the three properties and the different management options the state will be choosing from. There is no set time for the opening of those three parks.