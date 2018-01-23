Saint Francis appoints Julie Woodruff as Chief Nursing Officer
Saint Francis has announced the appointment of Julie Woodruff, RN, BSN, as Chief Nursing Officer. Woodruff will be responsible for the standards of patient care and nursing practice. She will provide authority and accountability regarding patient care and nursing practice as the nurse leader at an executive level. She will also participate with the Board of Directors, Executive Staff and clinical leaders to assist in the directing and decision-making structure and processes of the Medical Center.