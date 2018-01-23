Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Douglas Francisco, 28, who was so impaired that he mistook a Bank of America drive-up lane for a Taco Bell and sought to order a burrito from a teller.

A bank manager told police that a male driving a blue Hyundai had passed out at the wheel while in the bank’s drive-thru lane.

After the employee beat on the car’s window, the driver awoke and asked for a burrito.

He subsequently drove away “after being informed he was not at Taco Bell.”

Police found Francisco in the bank’s parking lot.

Police say they arrested the man after field sobriety tests “yielded strong evidence of impairment.”

A search of Francisco turned up Xanax and Oxycodone pills, for which he had a prescription.

He was charged with driving under the influence, Francisco and was booked into the county jail on the misdemeanor rap.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

David Hamson, 39, who failed in his attempt to rob a bank in Utah, after he left the keys to his stolen getaway car on the counter inside the bank.

Hamson claimed to have a gun and demanded money from two tellers.

After he received an undisclosed amount of cash in a bag, he ran out to his stolen car.

However, when he got there, he realized he had left the keys on the counter inside the bank.

He then tried to run off, but his money bag snagged on something and ripped, causing money to started falling out.

Police arrested the bungling robber, a short time later near the bank.

A “good portion” of the money was recovered, but investigators believe some of the money went down a storm drain.

Hamson’s extensive criminal history includes multiple cases of theft, robbery, assault and drug-related crimes, according to court records.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Nine members of a reality TV production crew, who were arrested at Newark International Airport after allegedly trying to sneak an fake bomb through security.

The device was made up of vacuum cleaner parts and wires.

The crew members told law enforcement that they hired an engineer to construct it.

The crew apparently wanted to see how passengers and Transportation Security Administration workers would react to the device.

They reacted by arresting all nine men and charged them with conspiracy to create a public alarm and other offenses.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Simon Laprise, a Canadian man, who made a fake car out of snow and got a real parking ticket from police.

Laprise sculpted the DeLorean to look like a life-size version of Marty McFly’s ride had been parked throughout a snow storm for days.

He even added indentions for the wheels and windows — and then threw a spare windshield wiper he found lying around for a special touch.

The prank got him a parking ticket for his efforts.

Police came around to look for cars parked on that side of the road during a snow plowing hours, they wrote a ticket and left it on a windshield made of snow.