A RESEARCHER AT LINDENWOOD UNIVERSITY WARNS ABOUT CUTTING MONEY FOR HIGHER EDUCATION…

Dr. Rik Hafer is a professor of economics at the St. Charles school. He is the main author of a study of the connection between education and economic growth. Hafer says completing high school is important, but completing at least 2 years at a community college affects more than the individual’s income. He says when a larger portion of the adult population had “high school plus two” years of education at a point in the 1990s, that county had significantly higher levels of household income, fewer people who smoke or who are obese and much less childhood poverty. The same results were consistent in all Missouri counties. His press release was issued before news that Governor Greitens proposed budget cuts higher education funding by 68 million dollars.