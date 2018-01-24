Audit finds lax monitoring of $7B in Medicaid payments

(AP) — A state audit has found that Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration cannot properly account for $7 billion it paid for Medicaid clients’ health care in 2016.

The review released Tuesday by Auditor General Frank Mautino said Rauner’s Department of Healthcare and Family Services was unable to provide paperwork for claims paid to or by managed-care organizations in the fiscal year that ended in June 2016.

It also lacked data to show denied claims, the providers’ administrative costs, or other data demanded of the audit by a May 2017 Illinois House resolution.

The audit comes at a critical time for the agency. House Democrats have been grilling HFS for months over the $60 billion, four-year expansion of managed care that took effect Jan. 1.

HFS officials generally agreed with the findings.