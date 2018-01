Join KZIM KSIM at Wings Etc for the Big Game Giveaway!

You’ll get to see the Big Game a have a chance to win the Bud Light Prize Pack!

Giveaways will happen at both Cape and Jackson Wings Etc. locations. You must be present to win. We’ll draw the winner at halftime!

Grab your friends and head over to Wings Etc. on February 4th for our Big Game Giveaway and Watch Party with KZIM KSIM!