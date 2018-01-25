Man who stopped to help at crash scene has truck carjacked

(AP) — A man stopped to help victims of a car crash in eastern Missouri, only to have two men involved in the crash carjack the good Samaritan’s truck.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a Toyota Avalon sped through a red light in West Alton Tuesday and struck a car. The Avalon turned out to be stolen.

Several motorists stopped to help and the men in the Avalon reportedly offered some of them money to help them flee. Police say the men eventually confronted one man and threatened to kill him if he didn’t hand over his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.

The truck was later found about six miles away. No arrests have been made. Police released surveillance images of the suspects.