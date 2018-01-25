THE JOHN J. PERSHIP V-A MEDICAL CENTER OFFER A NEW “TELEBENEFITS” PARTNERSHIP FOR VETS…

This will help veterans who have questions about their V-A benefits. If you need answers about service-connected disabilities, home loans, life insurance and other benefits, you can now have a “face-to-face” conversation with a benefits expert through a live video chat. The process uses secure, state-of-the-art telecommunication equipment. V-A Center Director Dr. Patricia Hall says this is the same technology that is used for telehealth and it lets veterans have a private conservation with an expert benefits advisor – while avoiding the long drive to St. Louis. Appointments are available on Fridays – by calling 573-778-4466