THE PUBLIC HAS THE CHANCE TO ENJOY SOME UNIQUE ART WORK NEXT MONTH AT THE RIVER CAMPUS ART GALLERY

Marko Fields is a 3-dimensional artist from Minnesota who works primarily with ceramics, but also incorporates mixed media – producing highly ornate, colorful displays which can be whimsical. The Artwork of Marko Fields will be available from February 2nd to the 23rd at the art gallery. Southeast Missouri State University’s exhibitions coordinator calls the showing a great opportunity for the community and students. The exhibition will present both functional works and sculptural works which speak to entrepreneurship. If this intrigues you, the River Campus art gallery is located on the first floor of the history seminary building in room-106. Art gallery hours are 1-to-5 p.m. Monday thru Friday – 1-to-7 on first Fridays – and all exhibitions are free.