Thursday, January 25th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Hawaiian Gov. David Ige (Dem.) who said his office did not immediately inform the public about the state’s missile alert false alarm partly… because he had forgotten the password to his Twitter account.

The alert caused widespread panic, but it later emerged that an EMA employee had accidentally sent a real alert while testing the system.

Governor Ige was informed of the false alarm just two minutes after the first alert was sent, but his social media pages were not updated with the information until more than 15 minutes after the alert.

Why? Apparently he couldn’t remember the passwords to his social media account.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

A man in Taiwan, who wanted to make sure the cell phone battery he was buying wasn’t fake, so he bit it—and it exploded in his face.

The surveillance video shows the customer place an iPhone battery in his mouth and then he proceeds to bite it, apparently to test its authenticity or durability.

His teeth likely caused a catastrophic rupture to the device’s casing, causing it to burst into a massive ball of fire which engulfed both he and his female companion.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the blast, but many in the store were startled by the sudden explosion.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Charlie Red, 48, a Colorado man, who was arrested in Nebraska after several large bags of marijuana fell from the bed of his truck and scattered on the highway.

Police received reports of objects falling out of the back of a pickup truck.

Officers quickly caught up with the truck and pulled the driver over.

Police say they found several large bags of marijuana in the bed of the truck and other bags scattered along the highway.

Red and passenger Damaisy Rodriguez, 29, from Florida were busted and charged with possession of $366,000 of marijuana.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Cruz Garcia Jr., who was arrested for shoplifting live fish from a Florida pet store.

His accomplice Crystal Dixon distracted employees while Cruz shoved several exotic fish down his pants and walked out with them.

Yes, he did place them in a bag first.

The cashier realized what happened when she saw drops of water on the floor next to their tanks.

She was able to get their license plate number before they drove off.

Police used that info to track Garcia down and arrest him for petit theft.