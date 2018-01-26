CAPE GIRARDEAU SCHOOLS ARE WORKING ON AN AMBITIOUS PROJECT AT JEFFERSON ELEMENTARY

The school district calls it a vision for development which will also benefit the entire Cape community. A pre-school, a medical clinic, an aquatic center and an extension taking Minnesota Avenue to an intersection with Highway 74 are all parts of the plan. One possibility is a park to be developed on the sight as a combination playground for the school and a city park, too. The 17-acre site is owned by the city of Cape Girardeau and the school district, located just south of the elementary school at 520 South Minnesota Avenue. A total price tag hasn’t been released officially.