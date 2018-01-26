One man is dead and one person is in custody after a stabbing in Benton

One man is dead and another is in custody after an altercation Thursday night around 6:22 in Scott County. Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury says via new release that deputies responded to an address outside of Benton in reference to an assault. There they located a man who with an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A suspect was located at the scene and taken into custody without incident. An autopsy has been scheduled for this morning. No Names or charges have been released as of this morning.