The Latest: AG’s office asks court to reconsider sanction

(AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is asking a federal judge to reconsider a $500 fine against his office for failure to produce documents in a police brutality suit.

U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig issued a four-page order Tuesday that fined and sanctioned Hawley’s office. The sanction was first reported in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

In a court response filed Thursday, Hawley wrote that his office responded to all discovery obligations in good faith.

The lawsuit was filed by St. Louis wedding photographer Scott O’Rourke. He was arrested and charged after a political protest in 2012. He was later acquitted. He sued St. Louis police, which at the time of the arrest was under state control.