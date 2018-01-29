Charges filed against man stabbed after breaking into Sikeston residence

A Sikeston man who was stabbed after allegedly breaking into a residence has been formally charged in Scott County. 27-year old Jimmie Johnson Jr. is charged with felony first degree burglary; felony first degree assault or attempt; felony armed criminal action; and misdemeanor second degree property damage. On Jan. 21 an officer with Sikeston DPS was near West North and North West streets when he saw a man lying in the roadway stabbed in the chest. Officers determined Johnson allegedly forced his way into a residence attempting to assault another male. Johnson had a 1-inch, horizontal wound to his left torso and a laceration on his elbow and was transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety and he is to have no contact with the victim.