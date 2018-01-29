More guns in schools? Kentucky lawmakers exploring options

(AP) — In response to a deadly school shooting in Kentucky, a state lawmaker is offering legislation to allow more guns in public schools.

A 15-year-old student is accused of shooting and killing two classmates at a western Kentucky high school Tuesday and wounding more than a dozen others. On the same day, hours later, Republican Sen. Steve West filed a bill that would let districts appoint armed marshals to patrol public schools. Similar bills have been filed in Florida, Indiana, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Some Democratic lawmakers offered a different response in bills that would let local governments pass gun control measures and would make it illegal to recklessly store a gun so a child could have access to it.