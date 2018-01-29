SCHOLARSHIP FOR MUSIC MAJORS

The Dr. Gary L. Miller Memorial Scholarship is funded through gifts from friends and family members. Miller was a member of the music faculty at SEMO, serving as a teacher, professor, department chair, performer – and mentor to countless students. He was associate dean and director of the Southeast River Campus when he died. The renewable scholarship will be awarded to an undergraduate student who has at least a 2-pt-5 G-P-A, with preference given to music majors. The Department of Music Scholarship Committee will decide who receives it. Miller was born in Kansas and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1967. He earned his masters from the University of Michigan, then served in the U.S. Navy.