A MISSOURI SERVICE PROVIDER PLEADS GUILTY TO MEDICAID FRAUD…

The guilty plea comes to 15 felony counts of stealing more than 175 thousand dollars from Missouri’s Medicaid program. Corrine A. Dale admits she falsely billed and received payments for counseling services she never provided. Dale entered her guilty plea to all 15 charges and was sentenced to 121 years in prison. Those sentences were suspended, but Dale will be on probation for five years and has to repay the money she stole. Prosecutors said she billing Medicaid for more than 24 hours on counseling services in a single day on 101 different days. She submitted more than 35 hundred false claims to the state over a 20-month period, starting January 1st, 2014.