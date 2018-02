Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is crisscrossing the state touting a tax proposal he says will benefit the average everyday worker.

The plan lowers the state income tax most people pay from 5.9-to-5.3 percent, and eliminates them for 380,000 individuals. The proposal comes with revenue to offset losses from tax cuts, but doesn’t say how much money would be raised. Greitens is making stops today in Springfield, Joplin and Kansas City