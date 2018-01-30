Tuesday, January 30th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

The New Braunfels (Texas) Housing Authority board, who has a new member, but there’s one problem – she’s dead.

New Braunfels City Council confirmed that the board appointed Wanda Sandlin to the board last Monday.

However, Sandlin died in August.

A representative with the city said applicants are usually contacted before being appointed, but no one was able to get a hold of Sandlin, yet somehow her application still managed to advance.

City leaders say that they are now reviewing their processes and procedures.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Karine Barry, 50, whose permanent lip tattoo turned green after she traveled overseas for the disastrous cosmetic procedure.

Barry travelled to Tahiti to get a permanent tattoo on her lips, because she believed Polynesians were the “best tattooists in the world.”

The tattooist mixed blue, green and pink, promising Barry the ink would turn burgundy.

It didn’t, it turned out green instead.

For laser procedures and $1,600 later, a thin green line still exists on her face.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Off-duty police officer Jonathan R.G. Carpenter, 39, of Drexel, MO, who was arrested after he pointed his gun at a man during an argument.

The victim said the off-duty officer was drunk and argumentative.

The argument escalated to a point of Carpenter pulling his gun and pointing it at the other man.

Police were called and Carpenter was charged with unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated and resisting or interfering with arrest.

The Drexel Police Department did not comment on the incident.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Brian Jones, 75, who was distributing chocolate chip cookies containing hash oil to parishioners at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Bloomington.

Known as “The Cookie Man” for his practice of greeting visitors with a tray of freshly baked treats, Jones was charged with criminal recklessness and possession of hash oil, both misdemeanors.

After consuming the cookies, seven individuals fell ill. Their symptoms included nausea, lethargy, anxiety, elevated blood pressure, and paranoia.

However, Jones will avoid prosecution if he can stay out of trouble for the next two years.